Screen

‘Annoying’ Che Diaz axed from And Just Like That

Che Diaz and Miranda on And Just Like That
Image: Binge

Actor Sara Ramirez has claimed their polarising character Che Diaz won’t return to And Just Like That in season three.

The actor joined the Sex and the City sequel series when it started in 2021.

Sara played non-binary comedian Che Diaz, who dated Miranda (Cynthia Nixon, both above). But to say the character was unpopular among AJLT viewers is an understatement.

This week, Sara described Che as “the last character I played” in an Instagram post accusing the entertainment industry of “blacklisting” actors who show support for Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Sara wrote.

“While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

There’s no official word on Che’s future on And Just Like That. Many took Sara’s post to mean the character won’t be back.

Che Diaz already ‘on the chopping block’

However, in response, someone has clarified to the Daily Mail that Sara “was not fired because they support Palestine and the ceasefire.”

“Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore,” the source claimed.

“They were on the chopping block since last season.”

By the end of And Just Like That season two, Che Diaz had broken up with Miranda.

Che stayed friends with her and Carrie, but the source said they were no longer “a pivotal part” of the show.

“After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying,” they claimed.

“The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

And Just Like That to return for season three

And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King confirmed the show was returning for a third season.

However, streaming service Max said in December that new episodes won’t arrive until 2025.

And Just Like That is streaming in Australia on Binge.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior in The New Look on Apple TV+
Aussie actor stars as gay fashion designer Christian Dior
Our Flag Means Death
Our Flag Means Death: Fans campaign to save queer pirate comedy
Mike Felix is one of the gay grooms on Married At First Sight Australia
Married At First Sight will show moment a gay groom quits
RuPaul's Drag Race star Princess Poppy trolls the Emmy Awards as a green goblin
RuPaul’s Drag Race queen trolls Emmys in green goblin drag
Jennifer Coolidge Emmy Awards
Jennifer Coolidge thanks ‘all the evil gays’ for Emmy win
Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers
Jonathan Bailey’s tribute after Fellow Travelers award win