‘Annoying’ Che Diaz axed from And Just Like That

Actor Sara Ramirez has claimed their polarising character Che Diaz won’t return to And Just Like That in season three.

The actor joined the Sex and the City sequel series when it started in 2021.

Sara played non-binary comedian Che Diaz, who dated Miranda (Cynthia Nixon, both above). But to say the character was unpopular among AJLT viewers is an understatement.

This week, Sara described Che as “the last character I played” in an Instagram post accusing the entertainment industry of “blacklisting” actors who show support for Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Sara wrote.

“While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

There’s no official word on Che’s future on And Just Like That. Many took Sara’s post to mean the character won’t be back.

Che Diaz already ‘on the chopping block’

However, in response, someone has clarified to the Daily Mail that Sara “was not fired because they support Palestine and the ceasefire.”

“Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore,” the source claimed.

“They were on the chopping block since last season.”

By the end of And Just Like That season two, Che Diaz had broken up with Miranda.

Che stayed friends with her and Carrie, but the source said they were no longer “a pivotal part” of the show.

“After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying,” they claimed.

“The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

And Just Like That to return for season three

And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King confirmed the show was returning for a third season.

However, streaming service Max said in December that new episodes won’t arrive until 2025.

And Just Like That is streaming in Australia on Binge.

