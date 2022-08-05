Anne Heche still in critical condition after accident

Actor Anne Heche reportedly remains in critical condition following a car accident that saw her Mini Cooper engulfed in flames.

Firefighters took over an hour to extinguish the fire which spread from the vehicle to the building it collided with. They described the structure as heavily damaged.

The accident occurred on Friday near the actor’s Los Angeles home.

The former partner of Ellen DeGeneres, Anne Heche’s starring roles included the films Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids and Psycho.

CNN quotes a source ‘close’ to the actor as saying that despite her critical condition and being incubated, Anne Heche was expected to pull through.

“Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

Los Angeles police said Heche’s car ran off the road and collided with a residence while travelling at a high rate of speed.

Anne Heche began her career in television soaps before transitioning to the big screen. Career highlights include critical acclaim, nominations and awards for her television, film and stage work.

The actor famously became the partner of Ellen DeGeneres soon after the comic came out as a lesbian in 1997. Their relationship ended in 2000 and Anne Heche says all her other relationships have been with men.

The actor suffered a mental health episode soon after her breakup with Ellen DeGeneres and later described herself as ‘insane’ for the first 31 years of her life. She said childhood sexual abuse at the hands of her father triggered her mental health issues.

