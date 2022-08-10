Anne Heche not expected to survive according to family

The family of Anne Heche say the actress is not expected to survive her injuries. The former partner of Ellen DeGeneres has been on life support since a car accident last Friday.

A family representative said the actress remained in a coma.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma in critical condition.

“She is not expected to survive.”

The representative said, in line with Anne Heche’s desire to donate her organs, she remained on life support to ‘determine if her organs are viable’.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs.”

The family also thanked fans for their well-wishes.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

Moving the needle for acceptance of who you love

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Cocaine

Meanwhile, police confirmed that Anne Heche tested positive for cocaine at the time of the car accident.

Although her blood also tested positive for fentanyl, police cautioned doctors possibly administered that after the accident to help manage pain.

