Anne Heche dies week after car accident

Anne Heche has been declared legally dead a week after her car accident in Los Angeles.

Doctors removed the actor from life support Friday. They will maintain a beating heart in order to allow the donation of her organs.

A spokesperson for Anne Heche applauded her bravery.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Homer Heche, the actor’s 20-year-old son, also released a statement on behalf of himself and his 13-year-old brother.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Ellen DeGeneres

Former partner Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her love to Anne Heche’s family and friends.

This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

