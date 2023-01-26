Anne Hathaway’s new lesbian film gets rave reviews

It’s been touted as the next Carol, and the reviews are saying Eileen is Anne Hathaway’s best film yet.

Based on the 2015 novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is “a psychological thriller about female rage and desire”.

Set in 1964, Hathaway stars as Rebecca Saint John, a Harvard-educated psychologist who starts work at a juvenile correctional facility.

There she meets prison guard Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) who also acts as a carer for her abusive, alcoholic father.

The two women soon form an intense connection, before the film takes a dark turn.

Rolling Stone described Eileen as Anne Hathaway’s “sexiest turn in years” in a film “brimming with lust and intrigue”.

In an interview with Deadline, Hathaway star opened up about approaching the role.

“I found the script challenging the first time I read it,” she said.

“I found it really dark and really funny but it’s a tricky one. It’s so smart. It’s actually unusually smart, so it took me a few reads to feel like I had the beginnings of a handle on it.”

In Vanity Fair, she described Eileen as “Carol meets Reservoir Dogs”.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever been in. Even if I wasn’t in it, it’d be one of my favorite things I’ve seen in ages,” she added.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, fans have taken to social media to share their excitement.

streets are saying eileen has a lot of carol comparisons pic.twitter.com/9HGsatEoqJ — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 22, 2023

EILEEN GETTING COMPARED TO CAROL?????? pic.twitter.com/QXpr9AHfLc — jonny (@suitejonny) January 22, 2023

EILEEN was so good literally gay lesbian mommy issues insane people im dying like — jj @ sundance (@jenkalish) January 22, 2023

huge day for thomasin mckenzie shareholders after finding out that her and anne hathaway kiss in eileen pic.twitter.com/hvr9T35HPa — ??? (@librafication) January 22, 2023

