Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel to star in queer melodrama

Nate Woodall
After her stellar return to the big screen earlier this year with Eileen, Anne is gearing up to star in another lesbian romance titled Mother Mary.

The A24 production will follow a love story between a pop star (Anne) and her fashion designer (Michaela).

The film is being directed by David Loewry (A Ghost Story, The Green Knight) and will feature original music by Jack Antonoff and real-life hyperpop princess Charli XCX.

Antonoff is also no stranger to the pop industry, proucing for the likes of Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Lorde.

Mother Mary hype train

Many are taking to Twitter to share their excitement about the upcoming project.

Lesbi-Anne

While the gays have been calling Anne Hathaway ‘mother’ long before she landed this role, she’s truly cementing her ‘gay icon’ status with her recent filmography.

From playing a repressed queer psychologist in the psychosexual thriller Eileen, to turning up the sapphic tension with Zendaya in a Bulgari campaign, Anne is giving the gays everything they want.

So is Anne in her queer renaissance era? Maybe so, but one thing is for sure: Oscars 2024 is calling her name.

Mother Mary has not yet announced a release date, but stay tuned for more!

