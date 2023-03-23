Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel to star in queer melodrama

After her stellar return to the big screen earlier this year with Eileen, Anne is gearing up to star in another lesbian romance titled Mother Mary.

The A24 production will follow a love story between a pop star (Anne) and her fashion designer (Michaela).

The film is being directed by David Loewry (A Ghost Story, The Green Knight) and will feature original music by Jack Antonoff and real-life hyperpop princess Charli XCX.

Antonoff is also no stranger to the pop industry, proucing for the likes of Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Lorde.

Mother Mary hype train

Many are taking to Twitter to share their excitement about the upcoming project.

anne hathaway playing a pop star. with jack antonoff and charli xcx making the soundtrack for that film. this is gonna be THE mother convention i’m never shutting up ab this omg — triz. 💌 118 (@ANGELISWIFT) March 21, 2023

ANNE HATHAWAY PLAYING A SAPPHIC CHARACTER FINALLY — ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@sapphcore) March 21, 2023

This is the dream team we never knew we needed! Coel, Hathaway, Antonoff, Charli XCX and Lowery? The anticipation for this film is through the roof 🔥 #A24 #MichaelaCoel #AnneHathaway #DavidLowery #JackAntonoff #CharliXCX — 🍕VENITA_WHITAKER🍕 || Shop Always Open • (@VenitaW11) March 21, 2023

Lesbi-Anne

While the gays have been calling Anne Hathaway ‘mother’ long before she landed this role, she’s truly cementing her ‘gay icon’ status with her recent filmography.

From playing a repressed queer psychologist in the psychosexual thriller Eileen, to turning up the sapphic tension with Zendaya in a Bulgari campaign, Anne is giving the gays everything they want.

So is Anne in her queer renaissance era? Maybe so, but one thing is for sure: Oscars 2024 is calling her name.

Mother Mary has not yet announced a release date, but stay tuned for more!

