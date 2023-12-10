Annastacia Palaszczuk retires from politics

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her retirement from politics today following months of speculation.

The Premier said she will officially step down next week following nine years in power. She endorsed Deputy Premier Steven Miles as her successor.

Annastacia Palaszczuk

first woman to win an Australian premiership from opposition.

presides over the first majority-female cabinet in Australian history.

elected Labor opposition leader in 2012 as one of only seven Labor members left in parliament following the defeat of the Bligh Labor Government.

Led Labor back to power in a historic landslide victory over the single-term Campbell Newman LNP government.

Presided over probably the most LGBTQIA+ friendly governments in Queensland history.

Despite the anguished screams of trolls we know will follow, QNews predicts Annastacia Palaszczuk will go down in history as one of Queensland’s greatest premiers.

Her government took great stride in the economic development of the state while making significant advances in human rights. Her leadership during the pandemic prompted plaudits from all corners of the state and she of course won the 1932 Olympic Games for Queensland.

“Renewal is a good thing.”

The premier said that after considering retirement over the last few months, she made her decision after seeing so many new faces at National Cabinet this week.

Annastacia Palaszczuk was first elected to parliament in 2006 as the member for Inala. Her father Henry previously held the seat and served as a minister in the Goss Labor government which decriminalised gay male sex acts in Queensland.

Tributes for the premier included statements from Labor president Wayne Swan, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.

In 2015 Annastacia promised good, decent government for the people of Queensland. That’s exactly what she’s delivered for the last nine years. Congratulations @annastaciaMP on your premiership. You are one of the true Qld Labor greats. #auspol — Wayne Swan (@SwannyQLD) December 10, 2023

