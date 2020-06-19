Animal Crossing: New Horizons is holding its first pride festival

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons is holding its own Pride Month festivities inside the megahit video game and it looks adorable.

If you’ve never played it, the game is an open-ended island simulator for the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisements

For Pride Month this month, Animal Crossing players will come together with special events in the game for Global Pride 2020. Global Pride is an international celebration organised online by LGBTIQ groups worldwide.

Animal Crossing’s in-game #GlobalPrideCrossing starts this week and will run for the rest of Pride Month.

Players will get access to the new specially-built Pride island, where there’ll be rainbow marches and a catwalk. They’ll get new clothing options to wear in the game too.

Then on the day of Global Pride, June 27, gamers will livestream on Twitch to showcase their islands and visit other players.

Andrew Baker, co-president of InterPride, said Pride events are incredibly important occassion for LGBTIQ people.

“[The event] offers the community a chance to freely express their identity in a very public way,” he said.

“However, we all knew that this year’s Pride celebrations were never going to be the same. Communities all over the world are still in various stages of lockdown.

He said they “jumped at the chance” when Singaporean company We Are Social approached them with the idea to create a virtual pride space in the game.

Global Pride on June 27

Earlier this year, coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings sadly led to the cancellation of pride festivals nationwide.

But Pride Month is still going ahead, with Global Pride coordinating virtual celebrations around the world.

The free show will livestreamed on the Global Pride website, and also on YouTube and other platforms.

In Australia, Brisbane Pride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras are also taking part in Global Pride on June 27.

Advertisements

That night, Brisbane Pride will host the Queens Ball Virtual Awards. The beloved awards night is the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world.

QNews will also host the Isolation Costume Ball ahead of the ceremony.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.