Anglican Diocese of Sydney backs down on marriage clause

The notoriously conservative Anglican Diocese of Sydney will no longer force school principals to affirm their commitment to opposite-sex marriage. Following a backlash from parents and school leaders, the diocese will drop the controversial marriage clause.

The stridently anti-same-sex marriage Diocese of Sydney administers a number of expensive private schools in the Sydney area.

In 2019, the diocese added a clause on marriage as a condition of employment for school board members and principals.

Sexual faithfulness

“Faith produces obedience in accordance with God’s word, including sexual faithfulness in marriage between a man and a woman, and abstinence in all other circumstances.”

However, the diocese will no longer insist principals attest they believe marriage should be between a man and a woman. Instead, principals will be required to show they are of Christian faith and character, and actively involved in a Bible-based church. They will also need to sign a commitment to ‘organisational faithfulness’.

The diocese faced a backlash from parents at several schools over the clause.

Additionally, the Federal Government is awaiting a report from the Australian Law Reform Commission on removing anti-discrimination exemptions for religious schools.

Currently, those exemptions allow religious schools to discriminate against staff and students based on sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or relationship basis and pregnancy.

Equality Australia

Despite the backdown, Equality Australia Legal Director Ghassan Kassisieh spoke of a ‘culture of cruelty towards LGBTQ+ people’.

“They [Anglican Diocese of Sydney] are taking advantage of laws that allow them to discriminate by defining their own rules, dressing them up as religious requirements, and firing or refusing to hire anyone who doesn’t agree with their prejudiced beliefs about LGBTQ+ people.”

More Anglican Diocese of Sydney:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.