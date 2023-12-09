The Very Reverend Dr Peter Catt, Dean of Brisbane’s St John’s Anglican Cathedral, this week announced a consultation process to develop a Diocesan apology from the Anglican Church Southern Queensland for past harm.

Towards an Anglican Church Southern Queensland apology to LGBTIQA+ people.

Listening to the voices of LGBTIQA+ people and their loved ones.

In 2022, the Synod of the Anglican Church Diocese of Southern Queensland addressed harm caused to LGBTIQA+ congregants by the church. The Synod passed a motion acknowledging “that the Church’s attitudes and behaviours have created and are creating trauma and affirms efforts to support those so affected.”

Additionally, the Synod initiated a process to prepare an apology to LGBTIQA+ people. The Diocesan Council consequently formed a committee to work in consultation with LGBTIQA+ people in developing the apology.

The committee includes Dr Peter Catt as Chair, The Rev’d Deb Bird, The Ven. Geoff Hoyte, The Rev’d Dr Margaret Wesley, The Rev’d David Ruthven and Dr Nadine Garraway.

An invitation to be heard

The Anglican Church Southern Queensland now invites current and past LGBTIQA+ congregants, their family members, and other loved ones to share their experiences of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland through its parishes, schools, and other institutions.

Share your voice

Participants can meet one-on-one with a Committee member, or the whole Committee, or provide a written response.

To find out more, please contact the Committee via apology@anglicanchurchsq.org.au or by calling Dr Peter Catt on 07 3835 2239. More details at Anglican Focus, the news site of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland.

More Southern Queensland Anglican news:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.