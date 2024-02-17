TAS

Anglican Church in Tasmania covered up abuse

anglican church in tasmania

A judge this week ordered the Anglican Church in Tasmania to pay $2.4 million in damages to John Steen after the church covered up his abuse for decades.

Paedophile priest Louis Victor Daniels abused John Steen in the 1980s. John Steen told the ABC that he reported the abuse to then-bishop Philip Newell in 1987. He notified another bishop of the abuse in 1994.

“As a 16-year-old, I did my best to try to get Daniels removed from positions where he could assault other children. That didn’t happen.

“Again, I tried in 1994, when I was 23, to get justice — this time through civil action.

“That didn’t work very well. There was a [$34,000] settlement [paid by Daniels] and I was shut down by a legal agreement.”

Justice Brett of the Tasmanian Supreme Court described the abuse of John Steen by the Anglican Church in Tasmania as ‘serious and damaging’. He said the church made the abuse worse by its response.

“The extraordinary and almost immediate promotion of Daniels to positions of high authority and responsibility in the Church, and the failure to remove him from any position in which he could have contact with children… is conduct that was likely to impact heavily on [Mr Steen], and his emotional and psychological health.

“This impact was confirmed by [Mr Steen] in his evidence.”

Primary concern was to avoid public disclosure

“It is clear from Bishop Newell’s subsequent actions in promoting Daniels to higher office and not informing others about what he did, even at the point of Daniels’ resignation in 1994, that his primary concern was to avoid public disclosure of Daniels’ actions.”

Bishop Newell died in 2022.

Daniels received a six-year jail sentence last year after pleading guilty to two counts of persistent sexual abuse of a young person, which included the abuse of Mr Steen.

He has served two previous jail terms for child sexual abuse.

Clerical sexual abuse is never-ending.

Founder of anti-LGBTQ college abused 100s of male students.

Catholic diocese asks if boy, 12, took pleasure in abuse.

Defrocked Cardinal charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Record damages for Christian Brothers child abuse.

Former ‘conversion therapy’ pastor charged with child sex abuse.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

charles sutherland groomer
‘Groomer’ vandal charged with child porn
william zachary zulock
William and Zachary Zulock pimped adopted sons
hillsong founder houston reasonable excuse
Hillsong founder: ‘reasonable excuse’ for not reporting abuse
Janusz Szymik Roman Pindel Bielsko-Biała
Catholic diocese asks if boy, 12, took pleasure in abuse
Jackson McGill hervey bay couple child abuse
Hervey Bay couple fantasised about adopting child to abuse
founder brian houston hillsong congregation hillsong founder historic child sex abuse brian houston
Hillsong founder charged: concealing historic child sex abuse