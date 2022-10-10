Angela Lansbury remembered as gay icon after death at 96

Tributes have flowed for stage and screen star and gay icon Dame Angela Lansbury after her death at age 96.

Lansbury’s children said they were “sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles” early on Tuesday morning US time.

The actress died “just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said.

Lansbury is best known for playing crime-solving mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series Murder, She Wrote. Lansbury received 11 Emmy nominations for the iconic role but sadly never won.

She won five Tony Awards across her career after debuting on Broadway in 1957, and in June received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tonys.

At just 19, Lansbury received an Oscar nomination for her film debut in 1944’s Gaslight, and Lansbury accepted an honorary Oscar in 2013.

Angela Lansbury was an LGBTIQ+ ally during the AIDS crisis

Angela Lansbury said in recent years she was “very proud” of her status as a gay icon, and suggested it was due to her role in 1960s Broadway musical Mame.

Lansbury is also being remembered as a longtime LGBTIQ+ ally, with historian Eric Gonzaba describing her as a “staple at AIDS benefits, helping raise millions of dollars to fund AIDS research and patient care” during the “worst years” of the AIDS crisis.

After her death, tributes to Lansbury flowed online from Hollywood stars, queer celebrities and drag queens alike.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Pandora Boxx tweeted, “This is a tough one. From Murder, She Wrote to Bedknobs & Broomsticks, Angela Lansbury has been an entertainment icon to me. We named our dog Fletcher after Jessica Fletcher. Her amazing work will live on.

“We got to see her live in Blithe Spirit a few years back. She was wonderful. Rest In Peace, Dame Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your amazing work.”

Drag Race star Nina West also wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken. I remember falling in love with Angela Lansbury watching Murder She Wrote with my grandparents every Sunday. Every. Single. Sunday.

“So many memories surrounding Angela and her incredible body of work and life. She was one of my very favorites and inspired so much of my career. One of the best. Rest well, Dame Lansbury.”

Actor George Takei wrote, “Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

During the worst years of the AIDS crisis, Angela Lansbury was a staple at AIDS benefits, helping raise millions of dollars to fund AIDS research & patient care. "This illness is robbing us of our friends and our futures. This disease knows no discrimination." https://t.co/6jUwswZ2eT pic.twitter.com/rMMaoIEG35 — Eric Gonzaba (@EGonzaba) October 11, 2022

"I’m very proud of the fact that I am a gay icon." Dame Angela Lansbury #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/DiO2OLH7Zt — Dame Angela Lansbury News 🇺🇦 (@_AngelaLansbury) June 25, 2017

This is a tough one. From Murder, She Wrote to Bedknobs & Broomsticks, Angela Lansbury has been an entertainment icon to me. We named our dog Fletcher after Jessica Fletcher. Her amazing work will live on. Rest In Peace, Dame Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your amazing work. 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/NUJlQ20d5H — Pandora Boxx (@ThePandoraBoxx) October 11, 2022

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

I can’t even begin to tell you the countless times I’ve been so tired on a night shoot and tried to channel my inner, inexhaustible Angela Lansbury. Her stamina and brilliance were worshipful. #RIPAngelaLansbury https://t.co/Mo2TAmr5QN — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.