Andrew Scott wisely dips after penis question on red carpet

Andrew Scott at the BAFTAs red carpet
Image: YouTube

A reporter for the BBC has been roasted online for a cringeworthy moment with out actor Andrew Scott on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards.

The winners of the UK’s top movie awards were announced this morning (AEST). Gay fantasy romance drama All Of Us Strangers scored six nominations, though the film sadly didn’t win any.

Irish actor Andrew Scott is the lead of the film and was outrageously snubbed for a BAFTA for his work. (Castmates Paul Mescal and Claire Foy were nominated.)

On the red carpet, Andrew stopped for a chat with a BBC reporter, who asked the out actor questions about fellow Irish star Barry Keoghan’s nude scene in Saltburn instead of Andrew’s own film.

“Do you know Barry well?” the reporter asked him, with Andrew replying that he does.

“Your reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn?” he then asks, as the actor sighs.

“I won’t spoil it for anybody … it was great, it was great,” Scott replied.

The reporter then asks, “There was a lot of talk about prosthetics, so how well do you know him?”

Andrew then dismisses the question and turns to walk away from the interview.

“Too much? Too much?” the reporter called after him.

The cringeworthy exchange went viral online where it didn’t go down well.

As a palate cleanser, watch Mardi Gras headliner Sophie Ellis-Bextor perform her Saltburn bop Murder on the Dancefloor at the BAFTAs instead.

All of Us Strangers is still screening in select cinemas around the country. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favour. You can also catch it in Sydney at the Mardi Gras Film Festival next week.

Emerald Fennell’s very good Saltburn is also streaming in Australia now on Prime Video.

