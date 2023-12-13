Andrew Scott to play gay scammer in Netflix series

Andrew Scott will play an obsessed con artist in Netflix’s new series Ripley.

The actor will play novelist Patricia Highsmith’s legendary gay grifter and murderer Tom Ripley.

Highsmith is famous for her novels such as The Price of Salt and Strangers on a Train. She has written five books about the charming, but cold-blooded Ripley. The series began with The Talented Mr. Ripley in 1955.

Several of the books have movie adaptations. The 1999 film adaption of the first book stars Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow.

This year’s Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi also drew inspiration from the Ripley character and his ways of conning the wealthy and elite.

The Netflix series will follow Ripley (played by Scott), a 1960s con man. Ripley is employed by a wealthy man to convince his son Dickie (played by Johnny Flynn) to return home from his time abroad in Italy, but Ripley becomes infatuated with Dickie’s world and is obsessed with staying in it. The show will also feature Dakota Fanning as Dickie’s girlfriend Marge.

Scott discussed his character in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“I feel like you’re required to love and advocate for your characters, and your job is to go, ‘Why? What’s that?’ You don’t play the opinions, the previous attitudes that people might have about Tom Ripley.

You have to throw all those out, try not to listen to them, and go, ‘Okay, well, I have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character.’

The new adaptation of Ripley comes from Oscar-winner Steven Zaillian, known for Schindler’s List and The Irishman. The series will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

