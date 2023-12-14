Celebrities

Andre Braugher’s on-screen husband pays tribute to late actor

Andre Braugher Brooklyn 99
The on-screen husband of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher, has led the tributes after the 61-year-old actor died this week.

The actor died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed.

Braugher received two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and four Emmy Award nominations for playing the beloved queer character Captain Raymond Holt.

Braugher earned an Emmy award for the drama Homicide: Life on the Street and another for the FX miniseries Thief. He was nominated for 11 Emmys overall.

His portrayal of Holt has been celebrated for breaking new ground in television, particularly for the representation of a gay, Black police captain.

Among the heartfelt tributes from colleagues and fans, a special homage came from his onscreen husband, Marc Evan Jackson, who portrayed Kevin Cozner in the series.

Jackson shared a moving photo on X, capturing a tender moment with Braugher.

Fans have also taken to social media to share their grief at the actor’s passing.

