Andre Braugher’s on-screen husband pays tribute to late actor

The on-screen husband of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher, has led the tributes after the 61-year-old actor died this week.

The actor died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed.

Braugher received two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and four Emmy Award nominations for playing the beloved queer character Captain Raymond Holt.

Braugher earned an Emmy award for the drama Homicide: Life on the Street and another for the FX miniseries Thief. He was nominated for 11 Emmys overall.

His portrayal of Holt has been celebrated for breaking new ground in television, particularly for the representation of a gay, Black police captain.

Among the heartfelt tributes from colleagues and fans, a special homage came from his onscreen husband, Marc Evan Jackson, who portrayed Kevin Cozner in the series.

Jackson shared a moving photo on X, capturing a tender moment with Braugher.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Fans have also taken to social media to share their grief at the actor’s passing.

I am devastated. I feel like I lost a friend which is so dumb but this show was my go to for every mood. One of the greatest portrayals of a gay man I’ve ever seen on TV and just an absolute legend. Andre Braugher, we will miss you Captain Dad! #Brooklyn99 #andrebraugher pic.twitter.com/cOheCCE2SJ — Jen Hughes (@jh28_03) December 13, 2023

andre braugher’s captain holt, a gay man, affirming, accepting, and loving on a bisexual woman has always been so healing. the two flags in his office still makes me cry. as many bisexuals know, being affirmed by our own community can be rare. so thank you. pic.twitter.com/Y5HC8SdFrd — santa sae! 🪩 ISO NOLA or Indy (@trytrytrytaylor) December 13, 2023

Just found out the actor of Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) died. He is such a great actor and I love his portrayal of a gay POC captain that rises despite what others say. You will forever be missed, Captain Holt pic.twitter.com/xkHjnwIaTy — friyn / screams #NoToJeepneyPhaseout (@ohlvvlessfriyn) December 13, 2023