Anderson Cooper announces birth of son Wyatt

CNN host Anderson Cooper has announced the birth of his son, named Wyatt Cooper.

The out news anchor shared the “joyful news” and the first photo of the newborn with his viewers on air.

“On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old,” Cooper said.

“He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

“My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side.

“I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan. I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son.

“He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

Anderson Cooper said he never believed he would ever be a father

Anderson Cooper said when he was younger, he never believed he would become a father. He thanked his surrogate mother and doctors who delivered the baby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child. I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him.

“It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.

“My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids.

“And I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

The CNN host continued, “I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt. But I like to believe they can see him.

“I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.

“New life and new love.”

