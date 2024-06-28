An update on syphilis from Dr Rhys Young

Dr Rhys Young gives an update for the queer community on syphilis.

Syphilis is making a comeback, and not in a good way—think more along the lines of bowl cuts or turtlenecks. Here’s why it matters and what you need to know.

A short history of syphilis

Syphilis isn’t just a thing of the past. We think that treatment for syphilis might have caused Shakespeare’s baldness – the man wrote a lot about this bug!

Before antibiotics, it was a terrifying disease leading to severe mental and physical health issues. Penicillin eventually swooped in and made syphilis treatable.

The bad news

In Australia, syphilis cases have tripled over the past decade, and there are outbreaks all over the place. It’s affecting a broad range of people, but rates are exceptionally high among gay and bisexual men and in remote communities.

It’s made the news more recently due to increased rates of syphilis in pregnant people and the impact on unborn babies. This rise means we all need to stay informed and proactive.

More bad news

So, remember how it’s super easy to treat syphilis with antibiotics? There’s currently a shortage of benzathine penicillin, the preferred treatment for syphilis.

While there are alternative treatments like doxycycline, they aren’t as effective. Public health bodies are working to make other penicillin-based alternatives available, but these solutions can be temporary.

This shortage highlights the importance of prevention and prompt treatment.

The good news

I know this sounds all doom and gloom, but the good news is that we see a lot more about sexual health than we did in the days of Romeo and Juliet.

Prevention and regular screening are more effective than ever and crucial for getting those syphilis numbers down. Here’s how to stay safe:

Use condoms : They’re very effective at preventing STIs, including syphilis.

Get tested regularly : Make STI testing a routine part of your healthcare. Early detection is critical to keeping treatment simple.

Talk with your partners : Have open conversations about STI status and testing.

Pregnancy screening : Pregnant individuals should be tested multiple times to protect their and their baby’s health.

Final thoughts

Syphilis is serious but treatable. By staying informed, getting tested regularly, and having open conversations about sexual health, we can protect ourselves and each other. Let’s work together to keep syphilis in check and ensure everyone has access to the care they need.

Dr Rhys Young specialises in LGBTIQ and sexual health. Follow @drrhysyoung on Instagram for health updates.