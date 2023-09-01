‘An honour’: Josh Cavallo immortalised in Australian Sports Museum

Openly gay soccer player Josh Cavallo’s rainbow Pride Game jersey is now on display at the Australian Sports Museum in a new tribute to queer Aussie athletes.

The Adelaide soccer player made history in October 2021 when he came out, becoming the first openly gay male footballer in the top division.

Less than six months later, Josh’s club Adelaide United were playing their first Pride Game.

Josh and his teammates played the matches wearing rainbow jerseys. His is now part of a new exhibition inside the Australian Sports Museum in Melbourne.

The museum, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, preserves and displays Australian sport’s history and culture. The new Pride Showcase is a new, permanent tribute to queer athletes.

After the exhibit officially opened, Josh Cavallo shared photos and a sweet message to celebrate his inclusion.

“Little Josh never thought there would be a place in football for him,” the soccer star tweeted.

“I can’t express my emotions on this honour of being placed in the Australian Sports Museum.

“To everyone who feels like they don’t fit in, we’re together changing this world. Don’t let anyone stop you!”

Queer athletes past and present in Australian Sports Museum exhibit

Featured in the Australian Sports Museum’s new Pride Showcase are the stories of queer athletes both past and present.

The athletes include Ricki Coughlan, a trans woman who ran long distance in the early 1990s, gay NRL legend Ian Roberts, trans male rugby union player Ellia Green and former Matilda Sally Shipard.

Also featured are the Adelaide Armpits, a lesbian women’s soccer club formed in 1982 and the first of its kind in Australia.

The Australian Sports Museum’s Pride Showcase officially opened on Wear It Purple Day. The museum created it with the help of Melbourne-based LGBTQIA+ sports group Proud 2 Play.

The athletes’ stories are told through a mix of physical items and multimedia elements, including the athletes’ own words.

“This showcase celebrates diversity and inclusion across all levels of sport, exploring a select number of stories of professional athletes and highlighting how sporting clubs and organisations are working to embrace pride,” the museum said.

“Thank you to Proud 2 Play and all of the athletes who shared their stories.”

