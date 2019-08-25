An Australian version of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is coming

An Australian spinoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially in development and could sashay onto our screens next year.

Production company ITV Studios Australia has secured the local rights to the reality show juggernaut, TV Tonight has reported.

Advertisements

The company is currently in negotiations with broadcasters. They want to get an Aussie version of the program on our screens by 2020.

“ITV Studios Australia have secured the rights to arguably one of the biggest formats globally at the moment,” ITV Studios’ CEO David Mott told the website.

“With Drag Race UK about to launch and already a major hit in the US and other territories we are set to shantay onto Australian screens in 2020.

“Drag Race has moved on to being a show that captures the imagination of everyone, no matter their age or gender.

“We will commence discussing with potential broadcast and streaming partners shortly. It will be one of the most talked about and noisy formats next year.”

The project is looking for a host, but surely Australian-born Drag Race season 6 runner-up Courtney Act is in with a chance?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is starting soon

Last week, RuPaul announced the upcoming UK spinoff of the reality series would begin airing on October 3.

The spin-off will showcase ten of Britain’s best drag queens as they lip sync their way to the crown. The queens were ruvealed last week.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will return as main judges on the UK show. Gay British stars Graham Norton and Alan Carr will alternate judging duties each episode.

Thailand was the first country in the world to produce a Drag Race spinoff. In April, the show crowned the franchise’s first ever transgender winner, Angele Anang.

Last week RuPaul also announced last week that both season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All-Stars 5 were both coming soon.

Advertisements

Both the UK and US versions of the show will stream in Australia on local service Stan.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.