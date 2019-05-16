An American spinoff of the Eurovision Song Contest is in development

A US spinoff of the Eurovision Song Contest is in development.

The popular song contest will this weekend wrap up its 64th edition this weekend in Tel Aviv, Israel, with 41 countries from Europe and elsewhere vying to win.

And in the leadup to the grand final, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced it has granted Swedish production company Brain Academy the Eurovision format for a potential US.

The spinoff has been given a tentative title of American Song Contest and a tentative launch date of 2021.

The production company’s CEO and executive director Peter Settman said, “Outside of sports, the Eurovision Song Contest is the biggest TV show on Earth, it unites a continent and everybody gets to vote.

“We can’t wait to introduce this wonderful competition to the biggest TV market in the world.

“TV/video audiences are getting bigger every year so this is the perfect time to bring this exciting show to the American public.”

The show would likely put American states head-to-head as they compete over several shows until the final.

“For over six decades the Eurovision Song Contest, powered by public service media, has brought audiences together with its values of diversity, universality and inclusivity,” Jon Ola Sand, executive supervisor of Eurovision for the EBU said.

“As part of the EBU’s overall strategy to grow the brand it’s time for Eurovision to go stateside to reach even more viewers.”

Eurovision grand final this weekend

On Wednesday morning, Australia’s Eurovision contender Kate Miller-Heidke was voted into the finals of this year’s Eurovision after a dazzling performance at the first semi final.

The 37-year-old Queenslander took to the stage about 6am AEST on Wednesday to belt out an operatic rendition of Zero Gravity, a song she co-wrote that was inspired by her experiences with depression.

The other countries advancing to the grand final this weekend, screening in Australia on Sunday morning and evening, are Greece, Belarus, Serbia, Cyprus, Estonia, Czech Republic, Iceland, Slovenia and San Marino.

The remaining ten countries, including the big five of Spain, UK, Italy, France and Germany, will compete at the second semi-final on Friday.

