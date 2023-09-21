American Horror Story’s Angelica Ross calls out Emma Roberts for transphobic comment

Trans actress Angelica Ross has called our her American Horror Story costar Emma Roberts, accusing her of transphobia on set.

On an Instagram live, Ross spoke out about Emma Roberts, with whom she acted alongside in American Horror Story: 1984.

In the video, Ross says most of the cast was “irritated” by Roberts, but that she also made transphobic remarks during one on-set exchange.

While on set, Ross, alleged that Roberts, accused her of “being mean.” At first Ross said she knew that Roberts wasn’t “being for real, for real,” but things took a turn when Roberts allegedly appealed to a third party (a person named John) to defuse the moment and purposely misgendered Ross.

“John is like, ‘OK, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.’ And she then looks at me and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’ And she turned around like this and covers her mouth [with her shirt], but can’t see that I’m looking at her … like, ‘what the f— did you just say?’”

The actress said that she needed to take a moment to “process” what Roberts was trying to say and ultimately declined to speak up about it at the time for fear of retaliation.

“I’m standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her — they did.

“So when I saw that happening, I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to that b— the entire time after that,” Ross added.

After the Instagram live, Ross confirmed that Roberts had reached out to apologise for their comments.

However, many fans are still calling on AHS creator Ryan Murphy to respond to the allegations.

Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

