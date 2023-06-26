American Express backs Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ small independent restaurants through grant funded program

Sydney’s small independent restaurant, café, pub and bar owners, now’s your chance to get some much-needed financial assistance to help you get through these stressful times.

With boarded up storefronts becoming more of a reality in our once-thriving hospitality hubs, American Express, in partnership with the International Downtown Association Foundation and the

support of Restaurant & Catering Australia, has announced the return of its Backing International Small Restaurants grant program in Sydney.

Details of the American Express grants

Six grants each valued at $21,000 are up for grabs to help you with your business expenses.

The grant program is specifically seeking venues that hold special community significance.

This means that if you’re a small independent restaurant owner within Sydney’s gaybourhoods, they’d love to hear from you.

Or, if you’re from an underrepresented and/or economically vulnerable part of the community, special consideration will be given to your application.

Providing extra support

Naysla Edwards, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Member Experience for American Express Australia and New Zealand, agreed that many of these small restaurants are pillars of their local communities but are doing it tough right now and need extra support.

“This program aims to help alleviate some of the financial pressure they’re facing so that they can continue to do what they do best – deliver extraordinary food and experiences for their customers”, said Naysla Edwards.

Applications close 8 July 2023, so get in quick!

For more information on Backing International Small Restaurants, including application details, visit downtown.org/event/bisr.

