Amazon bans LGBTIQ conversion therapy books

Online retailer Amazon last week banned books by Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, ‘the father of conversion therapy’. Nicolosi authored some of the best known books on the pseudoscience of changing sexual orientation and gender identity.

However, Amazon withdrew the books from sale permanently after a change.org petition amassed over 82,000 votes.

According to the 2019 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health in the US, young people who undergo conversion therapy are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide.

Sam Brinton is head of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project. He is also a survivor of conversion therapy. He spoke to NBC News about Nicolosi.

“I would say many survivors of conversion therapy could trace their trauma to Nicolosi.

“His work lent credibility under the guise of ‘science’ to conversion therapy.”

Medical experts discredit conversion therapy as dangerous and harmful.

Indeed, the US Surgeon General issued a report way back in 2001 stating that no valid scientific evidence existed to show the practice can change sexual orientation.

In the past, conversion therapy included the use of lobotomies, electric shocks and nausea inducing drugs.

However, in recent years, usually religious affiliated groups relied on more psychologically based programs.

Many try to ‘pray the gay away’.

Locally, the Australian Christian Lobby defend the use of prayer to change sexual orientation and gender identity.

Joseph Nicolosi died from flu in 2017.

However, his wife continues to sell his books including A Parent’s Guide to Preventing Homosexuality.

Fans of conversion therapy compared Amazon’s action to ‘digital book burning’.

Websites and social media posters who normally defend the right of business and individuals to refuse goods and services to LGBTIQ people, suddenly found themselves outraged by the concept of free enterprise.

They’ll ban the Bible next

Indeed, many suggested the ‘homofascists’ would ban the bible following the works of Joseph Nicolosi.

So, gay activists have persuaded Amazon not to sell books by the late, Catholic psychologist who claimed to be able to cure homosexuality because they don’t like his message. Riddle me this. How soon will Amazon be persuaded not to sell the Bible? It says homosexuality is sin. — Paul Fauber (@Wordsmithpaul) July 4, 2019

However, others pointed out fundamental precepts of capitalism.

That’s not censorship, it’s freedom of association. Amazon is not obligated to carry everything in the world. Why do you hate freedom? — William Pietri (@williampietri) July 9, 2019

Others also turned a normal fundamentalist talking point against them.

Also, try thinking about Amazon as a Christian Bakery, and your book as a gay wedding cake. Hope that helps. — Buzz Doesn’t Work Here Any More (@BuzzFoster) July 9, 2019

Nicolosi’s wife announced she would now sell the books from her late husband’s website.

