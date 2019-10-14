Amanda Palmer announces Australian dates for one-woman show

Unapologetic alt-rock performance artist Amanda Palmer will bring her critically acclaimed one-woman show, There Will Be No Intermission, to Australia next January.

Palmer considers her third solo LP of the same name her most powerful and personal collection to date. The album’s songs tackle life, death, grief and how to make sense of it all.

Now the multi-talented singer/songwriter is bringing her theatre experience to Australia.

The performer is a regular on Queensland stages, including at the Woodford Folk Festival and MELT queer arts festival in recent years.

Palmer’s There Will Be No Intermission, coming to the Brisbane Powerhouse, promises a night of graphic, honest and funny storytelling in Palmer’s “most human and vulnerable stage show to date”.

‘Blurred lines between entertainment and naked truth’

Amanda Palmer will blend humour, tears, confession and naked personal pain into the “healing and inspiring” new work.

“Everything feels inseparable now: my crowdfunding through Patreon, the birth of our son, the election of Trump, two abortions, the Kavanaugh hearing, the death of my best friend, being in Ireland for the repeal, the miscarriage I had on Christmas day,” Palmer said.

“I sat in a theater in London and watched Hannah Gadsby decimate the blurred lines between entertainment and naked truth.

“I saw the brave women of #MeToo standing up against their rapists.

“And I saw Nick Cave in concert and on record working through his grief using art as a necessary and generous tourniquet that others could re-use.

“They all reminded me to try harder and harder still to tell the real, unadorned truth.

“I’ve seen how infectious the darkest truths are, when spoken without shame. And I felt like taking any other path would have been a cop-out.”

Palmer will begin at the Woodford Folk Festival over New Year’s Eve, before a residency at MONA in Tasmania.

Then she’ll deliver headline performances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Darwin.

Amanda Palmer will bring There Will Be No Intermission to the Brisbane Powerhouse on January 31 and February 1, 2020. Tickets are on sale October 16. Find out more at the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

