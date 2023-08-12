Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again: The Angels

The infamous and iconic and legendary and notorious and every-other-fcking-adjective-you-can-think-of audience reprise to Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again by The Angels began in Mt Isa according to the ABC.

ABC North West QLD reports that a Mt Isa audience of 3000 people greeted The Angels with the reprise in 1983.

“No way, get fcked, fck off!”

Only the ‘Who the fck is Alice’ reprise to Smokey’s Living Next Door to Alice enjoys a larger notoriety.

Guitarist John Brewster told the ABC the unison chant left him confused.

“I remember thinking that the crowd loved us way too much to be telling us to ‘get the fck’ off the stage’ and that perhaps this was just a Mount Isa thing.”

He said the chant quickly worked its way to the coast, then down the coast, and finally west to Perth. But The Angels could never work out how the chant came about.

Where ‘No way, get fcked, fck off!’ started

Mt Isa local Mark Anderson told the ABC that the chant originated three years before the 1983 Angels concert.

A DJ playing a Sunday Sesh in the Isa saw his ex-girlfriend in the crowd. Still hurting from their breakup, he pointed to her and said “This song is for you.”

When his ex began dancing to Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, he chanted the now immortal words into his microphone: “No way, get fcked, fck off!”

Straights. Gotta love ’em. But, hey! Who hasn’t hit the piss and joined in that chant either at an Angels concert or just a covers band?

