Alone on Valentine’s Day? #VDayPunOff will cheer you up

Zoos and parks around the globe are at war on Twitter today and it’s all because of #VDayPunOff.
What’s #VDayPunOff you might ask? Well, it’s a hashtag parks and zoos are using to make animal puns about Valentine’s Day.
The formula goes like this: upload an image of a furry friend and accompany it with a punny pick up line.
But what’s even better, they’ve made me forget the constant reminder that I’m forever, painfully alone.
So, here at QNews, we’ve compiled a list of some of our fav-fur-ite animal Valentine’s tweets. Check them out below. They’re seriously cute and punny af!
Oklahoma City Zoo
🎶If you liked it, then you should’ve put ‘ORANG’ on it 🎶#VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/DI6VcoPaso
— Oklahoma City Zoo (@okczoo) February 13, 2020
ZSL London Zoo
I think you’re turtley amazing – you’ve really brought me out of my shell 🐢 #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/oGeKXx5gLz
— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) February 13, 2020
Wildlife Sydney and Taronga Zoo
Sounds great, we promise we won’t send you any unwanted peacock photos😉 #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/mcZxLVUqB8
— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 13, 2020
Wellington Zoo and Taronga Zoo
Lucky for you we’ve bin chicken you out all year 😉 #BinChicken #Ibis #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/dh0EbQu0Hn
— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 13, 2020
Indeed it seems like Taronga Zoo is acing the #VDayPunOff challenge.
Zoo and Aquarium ASSN and Perth Zoo
You’re the Numbat I want, ooh ooh ooh honey 🎵🎶 #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/SgeXXEDeAl
— Perth Zoo (@PerthZoo) February 14, 2020
Because who doesn’t love a little bit of Grease?
GSO Science Center
You’re a real tweetheart. What’s your number? I’m macaw you later. #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/QknZXKFxke
— GSO Science Center (@GreensboroSC) February 13, 2020
Zoos Victoria
I’d tell you you look gorgeous…but that may be a bit of ostrich🤣 #VDayPunOff @tarongazoo @aucklandzoo @WellingtonZoo @WWF_Australia @AustraliaZoo @PerthZoo @ZoosSA pic.twitter.com/QL1YTwbL5x
— Zoos Victoria (@ZoosVictoria) February 14, 2020
Ooh, now that #VDayPunOff tweet is a bit shady! Obviously we’re here for it.
Centennial Parklands and Taronga Zoo (again!)
Netflix and bill? #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/Dcx5sUmshb
— Centennial Parklands (@CentParklands) February 14, 2020
Yeah, Taronga Zoo is undoubtedly winning. Just check out its smooth lines down below.
Are you a Sea-lion? ‘Cause I sea you lion in my bed later tonight 😉 #VDayPunOff @PerthZoo @MelbourneZoo @WellingtonZoo @aucklandzoo @ZoosVictoria @WWF_Australia @featherdale @MogoZoo @ZoosSA @TasmaniaZoo @TheSydneyZoo @AustraliaZoo pic.twitter.com/VMef9vY9yr
— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 14, 2020
Holy quokkamole these puns have got us smiling fur-real! #VDayPunOff #quokka@PerthZoo @MelbourneZoo @WellingtonZoo @aucklandzoo @ZoosVictoria @WWF_Australia @featherdale @MogoZoo @ZoosSA @TasmaniaZoo @TheSydneyZoo @AustraliaZoo pic.twitter.com/mSD9S4sMzW
— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 14, 2020
And last but certainly not least, this golden #VDayPunOff tweet:
Wellington Zoo and Auckland Zoo
We’re having a ball with you guys! 😂#VDayPunoff pic.twitter.com/PXeOYCyq6F
— Auckland Zoo (@aucklandzoo) February 14, 2020
These were too darn cute and punky as heck. One thing’s for sure, I do feel better after reading through these.
#VDayPunOff without a doubt improved my Valentine’s Day. How about you?
