Allegra Spender wants you with her in the Parade!

Wentworth federal Independent MP Allegra Spender will be marching in this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade and is asking for LGBTQIA+ constituents from her Sydney Eastern Suburbs electorate to join in.

This year, Allegra will be taking part in the Parade as part of the Independents for Inclusion marching group that is celebrating diversity across the electorates of Sydney’s four federal Independent MPs.

Marching with her will be North Sydney MP Kylea Tink, Warringah MP Zali Steggall and Mackeller MP Dr Sophie Scamps.

“It’s truly an honour to once again march alongside fellow independents Zali Steggall, Kylea Tink, and Dr Sophie Scamps at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade, standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with our LGBTQI+ community,” Allegra said, ahead of the parade.

“Growing up in Sydney, I have enjoyed watching the Mardi Gras and evolve from a protest march to a global symbol of LGBTQI+ pride and solidarity. It is an incredible opportunity to honour the work of those who have fought for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and continue their work and stand up for LGBTQIA+ rights.

“Last year, marching alongside other independents and community groups at Mardi Gras was a deeply moving experience. The energy, joy, and sense of unity were palpable as we celebrated alongside diverse members of the LGBTQI+ community. Standing alongside the ’78ers, who bravely paved the way for LGBTQI+ rights in Australia, was a poignant reminder of the progress we have made and the work that still lies ahead.

“Attending Mardi Gras for me is about actively participating in the celebration of love, diversity, and acceptance. It’s about amplifying the voices of marginalized communities and continuing to advocate for policies that promote equality and inclusion for all.

“Sydney is proud, and we want you to join the ‘Independents for Inclusion’ to celebrate! If you’re part of Wentworth’s LGBTQIA+ community, please fill out my form to come along!”

With the slogan for this year’s Mardi Gras being “Our Future”, the Independents marching group has chosen the theme of “Powered by People” in the spirit of community independents and the vibrant communities they represent.

Team Allegra is looking for 4-5 Wentworth members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are interested in joining this joyful procession, alongside Independent MPs and community members from those other electorates.

Participants in this year’s float will be required to walk for the entire parade, as there will be no float vehicle and volunteers may be required to attend a briefing/rehearsal in advance of the event.

You can register your interest at www.allegraspender.com.au/mardi_gras_eois_2024

