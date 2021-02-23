Alleged Parliament House rapist scrubs internet presence

The alleged Parliament House rapist purportedly scrubbed his internet presence and disappeared from public view this week. His actions follow allegations of inappropriate behaviour, sexual assault and rape from four women. Various independent news media and social media accounts named the supposed perpetrator over the last week. They describe him as a former Liberal Party ‘rising star’ and member of Hillsong Church.

NB: Please note QNews will delete any comments which defame the alleged perpetrator by identifying him. We also apologise in advance for the repeated but necessary use of the word ‘alleged’.

Allegedly, the man identified as the rapist no longer worked for the Liberal Party when the story broke. His subsequent employer, a large tobacco company, apparently dismissed him suddenly last week.

Independent news sites such as the Townsville Magpie, True Crime News Weekly and Kangaroo Court of Australia all once again put Australia’s mainstream media to shame. Such sites repeatedly break stories the MSM avoids for fear of alienating or endangering its access to the powerful. Sadly, it also appears that some of the MSM avoid reporting on incidents that may damage their political allies.

Say nothing regarding alleged Parliament House rapist

Despite politicians and their staffers refusing to admit any knowledge of the man concerned, one staffer told QNews his identity was well-known.

The staffer, who works in the Sydney office of a Federal politician said the party did not circulate any official advice concerning statements on the matter. However, he also said the word quickly spread via unofficial channels to say nothing.

The alleged rape

Just over a week ago, a Liberal Party staffer alleged she was raped in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office in 2019. She alleged a senior staffer committed the rape. Brittany Higgins told reporters that the perpetrator took her to Parliament House after offering to drop her home. She said she was drunk following the alleged perpetrator buying her and fellow staffers ‘lots of drinks’ during a night out.

Brittany Higgins said that after the rape she thought she had to choose between seeking justice or keeping her job. She no longer works for the Liberal Party. Her partner also left his job this week as a direct result of the controversy. His position involved seeking government contracts for a media monitoring company. He said he felt his continued employment might result in adverse outcomes for his employer. The government could potentially cancel existing contracts with the company.

The alleged Parliament House rapist previously worked for former Attorney-General George Brandis and current Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Since deleted images from the man’s Facebook accounts show him partying with former colleagues after leaving his employment with the Liberal Party. Some of those former colleagues now work in the Prime Minister’s office.

Blaming the victim

Reports today claim the Liberal Party is having to constantly clean up comments on their social media pages disparaging the rape victim

“I do not condone what happened to this girl…

“Why was she so drunk that she passed out on this job she waited all her life for. Does she bear any responsibility for what happened?”

A Liberal Party spokesperson told news.com.au the party immediately deleted the comments once becoming aware of them.

“We will delete any similar comments.

“Those comments were clearly wrong and we condemn them.”

Craig Kelly

Meanwhile, Craig Kelly, the controversial member for the NSW federal seat of Hughes, today quit the Liberal party.

Kelly became famous for his promotion of unproven COVID-19 treatments, as promoted by wannabe American coup leader Donald Trump and former celebrity chef Pete Evans.

A senior aide of Kelly’s continues to work in his office despite facing multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women. Police last year obtained an AVO against Frank Zumbo relating to claims he kissed a 16 or 17-year-old intern on the neck.

