Alleged Münster Pride killer fronts German court

Malte C Münster Pride
Malte C, died after assault during Pride parade. Image: Twitter

The alleged Münster Pride killer appeared in a German court yesterday. The 20-year-old allegedly assaulted 25-year-old trans man Malte C during a Christopher Street Day parade a week ago. Malte died from his injuries on Friday.

German media identified the man as Nuradi A., a rejected Russian asylum seeker. He is also described as a junior boxing champion.

Malte C allegedly went to the aid of three women threatened and abused by Nuradi A. He allegedly called the women ‘lesbian whores’.

When Malte C remonstrated with him, the boxing champion repeatedly punched Malte until he fell and hit his head. Rushed to hospital in a coma, Malte died a week later from his injuries.

The death of the young man following an attack during Münster Pride celebrations provoked an immediate city-wide response. Flags on city buildings flew at half-mast and a memorial was held last night.

Mayor of Münster, Markus Lewe said the attack affected everyone in the city.

“This attack against a queer person is terrible. It affects us all. Our urban society is cosmopolitan and tolerant and will continue to fight to be a safe place for marginalized people.”

Even the Catholic Bishop of Munster, Felix Glenn, spoke out against the intolerance that presumably led to Malte C’s death.

“We must raise our voice loudly against everyone who does not tolerate, abuse, verbally or physically attack others because of their sexual orientation, their gender identity, their origin, their skin color or their religious affiliation. Intolerance, exclusion and hatred have no place in our society to have.”

