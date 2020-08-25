Alleged cuckold Falwell attempts clean up after pool boy

Jerry Falwell Jr last night attempted to clean up the mess over allegations ‘he likes to watch’. Giancarlo Granda, the pool boy that the alleged cuckold Falwell Jr previously bought a property for with university funds told Politico that the suspended university president liked to watch him having sex with wife Becki Falwell.

“I met Jerry and Becki Falwell as a 20-year-old working my way through college at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. Becki and I developed an intimate relationship that went on from 2012 and through 2019 in which Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room.”

Falwell released a statement denying the allegation but admitting to an affair between his wife and Giancarlo Granda. Falwell said Becki Falwell and the pool boy conducted the affair without his involvement.

Giancarlo Granda, the pool boy

Speculation about the Falwell’s involvement with Giancarlo Granda arose after they invited him to their home. The Falwell’s also invited the pool boy to Liberty University for a speech by Donald Trump. Falwell acted as Trump’s main liaison with evangelicals during the 2016 presidential campaign and since.

Later, another scandal arose over the existence of allegedly explicit photos of the Falwells. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen acted on the Falwell’s behalf and managed to have the photos destroyed.

Yesterday, a Liberty University spokesperson described Jerry Falwell Jr’s resignation as ‘forthcoming’.

However, alleged cuckold Falwell Jr last night denied any plans to resign.

So, is Jerry Falwell, Jr. still speaking at the Republican National Convention? Or is he just gonna sit in the corner and watch?￼ pic.twitter.com/xlE8NkGDOG — Stone (@stonecold2050) August 25, 2020

