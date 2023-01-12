Alleged Club Q shooter faces 12 additional charges

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged shooter who has been accused of killing five people at Club Q is facing 12 additional charges.
Court documents show that the new charges include attempted assault, attempted murder, serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and bias-motivated crime.
The 305 criminal counts already charged against Aldrich include five counts of first-degree murder and multiple hate crime charges.
We remember those and hold them close in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/dgNjf1xFCV
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 21, 2022
Club Q shooting stopped by heroic patrons
The shooting was only stopped by two club patrons who stepped in to take the alleged gunman down.
“I simply wanted to save the family I found,” James said in a statement after the attack.
“If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person.
“Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another. We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren’t invincible.
“I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years.
“My thoughts are with those we lost on November 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries.
“To the youth I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So when you come out of the closet, come out swinging.”
Anderson is due back in court on Friday, January 13.
