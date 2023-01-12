Alleged Club Q shooter faces 12 additional charges

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged shooter who has been accused of killing five people at Club Q is facing 12 additional charges.

Court documents show that the new charges include attempted assault, attempted murder, serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and bias-motivated crime.

The 305 criminal counts already charged against Aldrich include five counts of first-degree murder and multiple hate crime charges.

The November 19 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs resulted in the deaths of Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Vance. An additional 25 people were injured.

Club Q shooting stopped by heroic patrons

The shooting was only stopped by two club patrons who stepped in to take the alleged gunman down.

“I simply wanted to save the family I found,” James said in a statement after the attack.