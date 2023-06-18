All the winners from the 62nd annual Queens Ball Awards

More than a dozen Queensland queer community advocates, performers and organisations have been honoured and celebrated at this year’s 62nd annual Queens Ball Awards.

The Queens Ball is proudly the longest-running continuous LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy event in the world, now hosted every year by Brisbane Pride.

Hosts Chocolate Boxx and Paul Wheeler announced the community award winners at the glitzy gala event at Brisbane City Hall on Saturday (June 17).

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy said the community’s night of nights came just days after a major victory.

“On Wednesday night, the Births Deaths and Marriages Registration Bill passed [the Queensland Parliament],” he said.

“It’s a law that enshrines dignity and freedom for our siblings in the trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.

“To those whose courage and persistence and devotion to our community got this done, we thank you.

“We know how hard this victory was. The debate that took place showed us the forces of hatred and division never quite make their way into the dustbin of history.

“It was a timely reminder of why the Queens Ball is so important.”

James McCarthy paid tribute to Queens Ball founder Sybil Von Thorndyke and said seven years before New York’s Stonewall uprising, the Queens Ball was born.

“In a house on Mt Tamborine a group of friends formed the Queens Birthday Ball, in the most conservative, repressive state in this country at the time,” he said.

“It was subversive, defiant, empowering and also an enormous personal risk.

“The Queens Ball teaches us our greatest asset is each other. The Queens Ball’s story is our story.”

James congratulated all the winners and said Brisbane Pride had received a record 4250 votes for the 2023 nominees.

“Tonight we celebrate the victories and achievements of our communities,” he said.

The winners of the 62nd annual Queens Ball Awards are:

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award: Busy Lovell

Community Support Group: Free Mum Hugs

Activist of the Year: Sacha Faddoul

Volunteer of the Year: Shane Thomas from BrisBears

Ally of the Year: Maddy Schneider

Young Achievement Award: Beverly Kills

Community Social Group: Queer and Here

Event of the Year: The Alexander Ball

Venue of the Year: The Sportsman Hotel

DJ of the Year: Neesha

Artist of the Year: Micah Rustichelli

Drag Performer of the Year: Veritee

Community Sporting Group: Brisbane Hustlers

Performer of the Year: Phoenix Night

The Proud Award: Former Brisbane Pride President Bec Johnson

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr Bernard Gardiner

