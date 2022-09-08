All The Things She Said: t.A.T.u mega-hit 20 years old

‘All The Things She Said’ by teenage Russian music duo t.A.T.u delighted many and outraged more when it landed in 2002.

The accompanying video made explicit the lyrical suggestion of a lesbian schoolgirl romance. The pounding anthem of teenage lesbian angst even offered a happy ending in the face of societal disapproval. The two heroines defied their scornful teachers and classmates to walk off hand in hand to a sunny future together.

The song reached Number One in several European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand. t.A.T.u became the first Russian act to achieve a Top 40 single on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Lena Katina and Julia Volkova, the duo who comprised t.A.T.u., started off in a wholesome Russian children’s music group. Producer Ivan Shapovalov recruited them for a music project in 1999.

Elena Kiper, a writer Shapovalov hired for t.A.T.u.’s debut album had the inspiration for the song after a dream she had during dental surgery.

The heterosexual Kiper dreamed about kissing another woman and woke up thinking “I’ve lost my mind!”

However, Lena Katina later suggested Shapovalov always intended a lesbian angle after seeing a Swedish film about a romance between two schoolgirls.

This girl loves that girl

It seems an unlikely coincidence that he named the duo after a Russian phrase ‘Та любит ту’ (ta lyubit tu). It meant ‘This girl loves that girl’.

The video prompted immediate controversy showing as it did, two school-uniformed underage girls repeatedly kissing. Some music shows banned the clip. Others used a live performance video of the song and cut away to audience shots whenever the two performers kissed.

No doubt, inherent homophobia informed the response. A similar video showing heterosexual teenage lovers would be unlikely to create the same response. However, even a writer for gay mag, The Advocate, branded the girls ‘underage porn-quality lolitas’.

But disappointment was to follow for fans of the duo when news broke that the lesbian angle was simply a promotional device. Neither girl was lesbian. Both played along with the marketing ploy and pandered to queer fans in search of musical and financial success.

They apologised a few years later.

“Many of our fans of alternative sexual orientation thought that we lied and betrayed them. This is not true! We’ve never done that and we’ve always advocated love without boundaries.”

However, not absolutely true in the case of Lena Katina as her words a few years later would show.

“I want to say that I’m not against gays. I just want my son to be a real man, not a f_g.”

Not that she thought gay was the worst thing in the world.

“I believe that being gay is all still better than murderers, thieves or drug addicts.”

