All the spectacle from the Drag Royale Grand Finale

Friday night’s Drag Royale Finale at The Wickham knocked it out of the park with a night of unsurpassed drag entertainment. Tina Bikki hosted the showdown between Gayleen Tuckwood, Bebe Gunn, Dahlia Dyer and Sky Blue, the survivors of a grueling three months of eliminations.

At the end of a long and exhilarating night of superb entertainment, Skye Blue took out the competition saying, “This is where I need to be, on the stage.”

Scroll down for pics and vids

Advertisements

Despite, or more probably, because of the abundance of broadcast drag, there’s a massive audience thirsting for live shows.

Drag Royale did not disappoint with performances easily equalling anything seen on television.

If RuPaul’s Drag Race Australia does become a thing, there’ll be no problem finding a worthy cast.

From the opening group number by the eliminated queens, it was obvious the audience was in for a spectacular night.

If those were the contestants who didn’t make it through, how good were the finalists?

Bebe Gunn

Dahlia Dyer

Over three shows, the entertainment involved everything from a naked witch to killer dips (known as the deathdrop or shablam on RuPaul’s Drag Race), startling costume reveals and so much more.

Event organiser Tina Bikki said above all else, she couldn’t believe what a great year of competition it was.

“Representations of gender, performance style, creativity and art previously unmatched.

Advertisements

“My number one joy – undoubtedly the intelligence of the competitors with the insane pop-cultural knowledge they brought to their acts!”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.