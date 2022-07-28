All the looks our queens served at the Drag Race Down Under premiere

Category is world premiere eleganza! The new crop of stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under have frocked up and turned out for the launch of season two of the show in Sydney.

Streaming service Stan rolled out the blue carpet for the world premiere of the show’s new season at Sydney’s State Theatre on Thursday night.

On the season two lineup of Aussie and Kiwi queens are Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faux Fur, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon and Yuri Guaii.

South Australian performer Kween Kong told Stan at the premiere, “It took me about a week to process that I was on the show.

“After meeting RuPaul, I was just like, ‘Oh wow, this is real.'”

Brisbane queen Beverly Kills promised “bigger costumes, bigger lip syncs, bigger acting, bigger everything” this season.

Scroll through all the season two queen’s blue carpet looks below:

At Sydney’s State Theatre, Minnie Cooper also alluded to a confrontation in a future episode between her and some of her season two sisters.

Aubrey Haive confirmed to Stan at the premiere, “There’s drama. I know. Drag queens being bitchy? Never.”

Season one queens Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Etcetera Etcetera, Jojo Zaho and Maxi Shield also watched the new premiere.

Art Simone teased on Twitter that the new season “is going to have a very different flavour to the first and I can’t wait for you to tune in and see it all unfold.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under episodes arrive 4pm Saturdays

The wait is over when new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under arrives on Stan on Saturday afternoon.

Filmed in Auckland earlier this year, RuPaul and Michelle Visage again joined Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson on the show’s judging panel.

Earlier this week, Stan confirmed Lucy Lawless as well as Bindi and Bob Irwin are special guests on season two of the show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under streams in Australia on Stan at 4pm this Saturday (July 30).

