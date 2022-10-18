All the best queer films at this year’s Adelaide Film Festival

The 2022 Adelaide Film Festival will see more queer content than ever gracing our screens.

Adelaide Film Festival chief executive and creative director Mat Kesting said importantly, the queer films featured in this year’s festival did not have a designated “LGBT program”.

“We haven’t created a ‘queer section’, these films are woven throughout the program,” he said.

“We have a wonderful array of queer films, but they stand on their own merit.”

However, Mr Kesting did acknowledge that the 2022 program featured more queer films than in previous years.

“When we were putting the program together, we did joke that we need more films for straight people,” he quipped.

The festival will feature the Australian premieres of numerous highly-anticipated queer films, including Cate Blanchett’s Tár, Bros, and Harry Styles in My Policeman.

‘We need audiences to support us’

Additionally, a curated selection of LGBTQIA+ short films will be shown at a special event on October 26.