‘All Male, All Nude: Johnsons’ on Amazon

All Male, All Nude: Johnsons comes to us from actor and filmmaker Gerald McCullouch who a couple of years ago brought us All Male, All Nude: Swinging Richards. McCulloch is best known for his long stint as Bobby Dawson on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

In 2017 McCulloch explores the lives of the men working at the only all nude, all-male, gay strip club in the heart of America’s Bible Belt.

That movie, as does the latest, featured explicit full-frontal nudity with one reviewer referring to it as Spot the Dick.

In All Male, All Nude: Swinging Richards, McCulloch explored how stereotypes applied neither to the strippers he encountered nor their customers.

Some strippers were straight men, others gay, some bisexual men and some gay only for the right money.

What they had in common was that they supported themselves and, sometimes their families, by stripping nude for an audience of gay men, straight women, businessmen, married couples and everyone in between.

Aged from their 20s up to their 40s, the film captures the dancers backstage and onstage.

All Male, All Nude: Swinging Richards trailer

All Male, All Nude: Johnsons trailer

Some of the dancers adore their work – others abhor their career choice.

Importantly, McCulloch lets us see how the dancers create a unique family of their own in their workplace.

All Male, All Nude: Johnsons

In the sequel to the original film, McCulloch focuses on Florida’s newest gay strip club, Johnsons. The dancers here include single dads, young guys putting themselves through college and established adult film stars.

While the first movie is available from All Male, All Nude, the sequel streams on Amazon Prime.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.