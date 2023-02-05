Algospeak: the leg booty (LGBT) beating the algorithm

In a world increasingly controlled by AI computer programs, LGBTIQA+ people and others are using algospeak to dodge content moderation filters. They beat the mighty algorithm by substituting terms like leg booty for LGBT and le$bian or le dollar bean for lesbian.

Marginalised communities suffer disproportionately from the content moderation systems that now pervade social media. In 2017, when corporations pulled ads from YouTube over fears of unsafe content, LGBTIQA+ content creators found their videos demonetised because they used the word ‘gay’. They turned to substitutes.

Queer people are accustomed to speaking in code. Algospeak follows in the grand tradition of polari, the coded slang long employed by British gays and sex workers to avoid outsiders understanding their conversation.

In recent times, users on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch among others, risk their content being removed or down-ranked if they use certain words. Of course, people generally don’t moderate social media content. Algorithms do.

But, as we’ve seen with the recent introduction of ChatGPT, algorithms don’t do context well.

An acronym like LGBT or a word like lesbian should not see content muzzled. But try telling that to an algorithm. So social media users turn to creative alternatives.

Leg Booty

Leg Booty is a simple play on LGBT, the most basic queer acronym — LeG BooTy. Le$bian originates in the old trick of using a $ symbol for an ‘s’ or a 0 for an ‘o’. But TikTok’s text-to-speech program pronounces le$bian as le dollar bean, creating a whole new term that’s proving increasingly popular.

Social media platforms generally don’t like sex. Owners want to make money from every possible territory and so bow to conservative anti-sex regimes around the world. But, people are still having sex, and they still enjoy talking about it.

Hence the recently trending algospeak term: mascara, meaning sexual partner. How to use? In the words of one TikToker, “My mascara stuck its wand in another tube.”

A short dictionary of Algospeak

Abortion: Camping, knitting.

COVID-19: Backstreet Boys Reunion Tour.

Homophobia: cornucopia.

Lesbian: le$bian, le dollar bean.

LGBT: leg booty.

Pandemic: panini.

Porn: corn.

Weed: Ouid.

Sex: seggs.

Sexual Assault: S.A.

Sexual Partner: mascara.

Sex Worker: accountant.

Suicide: unalive.

Women: lipgloss.

Sadly, algospeak is not purely a tool for good. Some social media users employ it for racism or to communicate about child abuse.

