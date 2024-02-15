Albany Pride Festival 2024: Celebrating diversity, inclusion, & community

Albany Pride Festival is back for 2024, with two full weeks of Pride events for the local community.

Albany Pride Festival is one of WA’s biggest regional Pride Festivals, bringing together community from Albany/Kinjarling and beyond.

The festival gives the LGBTQIA+ community and allies of Albany/Kinjarling region a time of celebration and visibility, and for those outside of the region, a perfect excuse for a fun-filled, Queer-themed holiday.

The theme for 2024 is “We are Family”. This theme is a celebration and recognition of community strength, the support we can offer each other in the face of opposition and attempts to divide, an understanding of our Queer history of holding each up and accountable, and the incredible intersectional diversity that exists within the broad, beautiful Queer family.

Albany Pride Festival Opening Weekend

To officially open the festivities on Thursday February 22, local Menang elder Vernice Gillies, is hosting a Welcome to the the festival at the National ANZAC Centre Albany.

Guests will then be invited to walk up to the top of the lookout and Vern will tell their story of the Stirlings, Porongurups and the Mammang Koort the open sea which is the heart (Koort) of the whale (Mammang).

This will be the first time Albany Pride Festival has had an official local welcome, so this is a special event and one not to miss.

Then, on Saturday, February 24, Albany Pride is hosting a family-friendly, all-ages picnic at Eyre Park.

Activities for all ages are included, including the delightful Jamie the Clown, bubble artists, circus equipment and a photo wall.

Bring your blankets and some lunch, or choose from the delicious food and drink vendors.

The picnic is free to attend and will run from 11AM to 1PM.

But the fun doesn’t end there, Albany Pride Festival has two jam-packed weeks of events to suit all ages and community members.

To view the full festival lineup, visit albanypridefestival.com.au.

