LGBTIQA+ advocates have written to the Albanese government to express their concern that next week’s Jobs and Skills Summit may snub the challenges in employment faced by LGBTIQA+ Australians.

Next week, employers will meet with the Albanese government and unions to discuss solutions to lift wages, jobs security and skills shortages.

Earlier, the government released the Jobs and Skills Summit’s Issues Paper, which pledged to include a focus on “expanding employment opportunities for all Australians including the most disadvantaged” but includes a glaring omission.

“While the participation rate is around historically high levels, many Australians still face barriers to secure and well-paid employment,” the paper reads.

“In particular, women, First Nations people, people with disability, older Australians, migrants and refugees, and those living in certain regional and remote areas face specific barriers to entering the workforce.

“This means there are further opportunities and obligations to ensure the benefits of strong labour market conditions are accessible to all people in Australia.”

However LGBTIQA+ advocates are very concerned that the paper does not once mention the challenges faced by many LGBTIQA+ workers.

In a letter to Albanese government ministers, anti-discrimination advocate Alastair Lawrie said research finds high levels of employment-related discrimination against transgender and gender diverse workers.

A 2021 study found their unemployment rate of 19% was three times higher than the Australian general population rate of 5.5% in May 2018, and well above the youth unemployment rate (12.2%).

“Notably, 33% of respondents perceived discrimination in employment,” the researchers stated.

“Unemployment may also occur due to difficulty with name and identity documents, discrimination in basic housing and health care, and the impact of mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety on an individual’s ability to seek or maintain employment.

“Conversely, levels of depression and anxiety may be higher due to unemployment.”

Fair Work Act must protect transgender and intersex workers

Just.Equal Australia spokesperson Rodney Croome also described the government’s omission as disappointing and concerning.

The group are writing to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers to urge them to “properly consider” the employment and workplace issues facing LGBTIQA+ people at the Summit.

“It’s very disappointing that the Government has so far overlooked the fact that LGBTIQA+ people face higher levels of employment and workplace discrimination and harassment than other Australians,” Croome said.

“The failure of existing laws to protect us also needs to be on the agenda.

“This includes the failure of the Fair Work Act to explicitly protect trans, gender diverse and intersex people from discrimination.

“And the failure of federal and some state laws to protect LGBTIQA+ employees from discrimination by faith-based schools and services.”

Call for LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner

Rodney Croome said the concerning omission also comes after the Government rejected a proposal to appoint an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner earlier this month.

The Human Rights Commission investigates discrimination complaints and promotes human rights in Australia and internationally.

This month, the Albanese government rejected a Greens proposal to establish a dedicated LGBTIQA+ commissioner to sit on the Commission for the first time.

Croome said such a Commissioner would oversee LGBTIQA+ employment and workplace discrimination complaints and promote more inclusive workplaces across Australia.

