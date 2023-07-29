Alan Joyce & Shane LLoyd sell harbourside mansion

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce and husband Shane Lloyd just sold a harbourside mansion they owned for a year without living in.

The couple bought the home in Mossman for $19 million in March 2022. They recently placed the property back on the market with a reputed sale guide of around $20 million. The listing now states the house sold by private treaty on July 27 with the sale price withheld.

Alan Joyce

The long-time CEO will retire from Qantas in November after 23 years with the airline. He moved to Australia in 1996 to take a position with Ansett Australia. In 2000, he moved to Qantas before being appointed CEO of Qantas subsidiary Jetstar. In 2008, he became CEO of Qantas.

Alan Joyce’s tenure at the airline has often proved controversial. In 2011, he grounded the entire Qantas mainline fleet in response to industrial unrest.

Criticism is frequently personal. It usually focuses on his Irish origins (he took out Australian citizenship in the early 2000s), height and sexuality.

The latter came to the fore in 2017 when Alan Joyce and Shane Lloyd stepped up as public advocates for marriage equality. The Qantas CEO made a personal donation of $1 million to the YES campaign.

Frequently vilified for his support of same-sex marriage, Alan Joyce also suffered physical abuse when a Western Australian farmer shoved a lemon meringue pie in his face during a speech.

But the YES campaign won, and despite vilification and lemon meringue pies, Alan Joyce and Shane Lloyd married in 2019.

Reports suggest the couple plan to live in a luxurious penthouse in The Rocks in lieu of the recently sold mansion.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.