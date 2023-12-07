Alan Jones to sue in response to indecent assault claims

Former 2GB broadcaster Alan Jones is looking to sue The Sydney Morning Herald, after the masthead published claims he indecently assaulted multiple young men.

Yesterday, The Sydney Morning Herald dropped a bombshell – a 4,000-word piece by investigative journalist Kate McClymont. It’s all about some pretty serious allegations against Jones. Five men came forward, alleging that he abused his powerful position to assault them.

One of the men, going by ‘Brad Webster’, was a former 2GB employee, where Jones was the breakfast host for 18 years. Another, the late businessman Alexander Hartman and a waiter named Odin Childs had similar stories. And there’s more – a young musician in 2008 and a guy from Queensland, Marcus Schmidt, in 2001, both alleged unwanted advances by Jones.

Now, Jones isn’t staying silent. His lawyers from Mark O’Brien Legal are already on the move, talking about contradictions and refutations to these claims. They’re gearing up for a defamation case, starting with a ‘Concerns Notice’ under the Defamation Act. But for now, they’re keeping mum on the details.

Ray Hadley

Meanwhile, talkback radio host Ray Hadley, a former colleague of Jones at 2GB, has cut ties. After a 40-minutes conversation with the man know as ‘Bradley Webster’, Hadley told listeners on his Thursday show that he had ‘severed’ his 30-year relationship with Jones.

“I regard this man not as an attention seeker or someone who seeks notoriety – but rather directly the opposite,” Hadley explained.

“The behaviour he was alleging was unwanted sexual advances from a person in power, that person being his boss Alan Jones.”

Hadley said he had offered to be Webster’s ‘support person’ at 2GB and speak to the then-station owner and chairman about his allegations.

Ben Fordham

Ben Fordham, who succeeded Jones at 2GB, also chimed in on his show, acknowledging the allegations but added that the talkback host would be considered innocent until proven guilty.

In the corporate world, Jones’ role is shaky. He was a big deal, like a speechwriter for former Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser and a board member at Venues NSW. But now, his tenure’s over, and he hasn’t reapplied in time for a renewal. Plus, he’s the chair of the Talent Development Project, an arts program, where the CEO said they’ll respond to these allegations formally.

And Jones’ own venture, Australian Digital Holdings? They’re staying out of this for now and not making any changes to Jones’ role.

Stay tuned for updates on this unfolding story! Remember, these are just allegations for now, but they’re definitely causing ripples across the media landscape.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au.

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800

beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

