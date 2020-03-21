Alan Jones loses another butler while Jake Thrupp remains

Alan Jones, currently broadcasting from isolation on his luxurious rural retreat, just lost his second butler in six months. This comes soon after the broadcaster’s assistant Jake Thrupp and his parents threatened legal action against a website owner. Journalist Shane Dowling made assertions about the nature of Thrupp’s relationship with Jones.

Jones lost his previous butler of 18 years, according to the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), “shortly after the arrival of handsome, young aspiring media commentator, 23-year-old Jake Thrupp, who has been by Jones’ side constantly for several years.”

Cody Simpson’s best friend

Jake Thrupp grew up on Queensland’s Gold Coast. He describes himself as “the best friend of international pop sensation, Cody Simpson.”

On a website he designed in 2013 he calls himself “the coolest kid around. No one on Earth has more class than him!

“He’s Australian, blond, funny and sweet! What’s not to like?”

The website also claimed an unnamed source named Jake the “fourth most influential person in Australia.”

COVID-19

Despite his own self-isolation, Jones last week described the public response to the COVID-19 pandemic as ‘hysteria and alarmism’.

According to the SMH, while Jones broadcasts from his 28-hectare country estate, Thrupp remains in his palatial Sydney residence. Jones lives in the Bennelong Apartments adjacent to the Opera House. After strongly criticising the apartments during their development, he paid $10.5 million for a sixth-floor unit in 2017.

A spokesperson for Jones told the SMH that the latest butler’s employment was “terminated by Alan Jones in accordance with the terms of his employment contract.”

The spokesperson also said Jake had no involvement in the matter.

“Jake Thrupp has no involvement with respect to the employment of Alan’s staff nor does he have anything to do with this matter. Any suggestion otherwise would be defamatory.”

Despite copious media reports describing Jones as gay, he himself has never made any public comment on his sexuality. The unashamedly right-wing commentator caused astonishment earlier this year when he described the Greens as “unfairly blamed” for the fuel load issue contributing to the bushfire crisis.

