Alan Jones back from England

Former radio broadcaster Alan Jones has announced his return to Australia after an extended stay in London.

Jones went to England in December after threatening legal action over allegations of indecent assault.

The Herald and Age newspapers detailed allegations from five men that Alan Jones sexually assaulted them during his radio career. Before his retirement Jones wielded significant influence as a top-rating talk-back host with the ear of Australia’s conservative politicians.

In a video released to social media, Jones said he returned to Australia with the intent of going back on-air. He was last on-air on Australian Digital Holdings TV in November.

“I have every intention of returning to broadcasting eventually. It is what I do. My work is my life. I could have retired, but as I’ve often said, if you stop, you drop.

“However, I won’t be returning just now because of my latest medical assessments conducted in the last week.”

The broadcaster said for now, his focus would be on his health.

“I hope I am far from the end of life, but I have been advised that I have a serious need of getting well. And I must now take the medical advice and do everything within my power to preserve my existence in the most comfortable way possible,” he said. “If others want to continue to throw stones at me, that is their choice.”

As he has in the past, Alan Jones denied the allegations of sexual assault.

“I am not going to dwell, here, on the allegations made about me other than to say that I refute them entirely and the inferences associated with them.”

Jones also denied media reports that he went to England to spend time with protege Jack Thrupp.

“He was actually in Bali most of the time when I was sharing London experiences with my godson.”

The broadcaster said his trip to London kept a promise to his godson to show him the best of London’s West End theatres for his 21st birthday.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

