Airdrop nudes: Don’t make me turn this plane around

An American pilot warned passengers not to airdrop nudes to him in the cockpit, basically saying, ‘Don’t make me turn this plane around’.

The incident occurred as the plane prepared to depart for the tourist destination of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

A viral TikTok video captures the pilot warning of the consequences if passengers continued to airdrop nudes to him in the cockpit. (iPhones can transmit digital files to other nearby Apple products without accessing Wi-Fi or cellular data.)

“So here’s the deal. If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate. Everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and [your] vacation is going to be ruined.

“So you folks, whatever that Airdrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

While the incident provided a lot of laughs on social media, the airline took the issue seriously.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those travelling with us.”

While the pilot did not mention whether the airdrop nudes came from men or women, men usually comprise the majority of unsolicited nude pic culprits.

Earlier this year, police arrested a man who airdropped a dick pic to fellow passengers during a flight.

