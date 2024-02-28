Agreement reached: cops will march

NSW cops will march in Saturday night’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras after agreement was reached that they could participate out of uniform.

The Mardi Gras Board said in a statement that negotiations with the police resulted in an agreement that they would march out of uniform. The statement also referred to the formation of an LGBTQIA+ advisory body

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said she was delighted that LGBTQIA+ officers and allies will rejoin the march.

“The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is an important event on the NSW Police calendar and as Commissioner, I am committed to continuing to strengthen the relationship between my organisation and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I thank the Mardi Gras Board for the cordial discussions over the past few days.”

AFP will not march

Meanwhile, the AFP will stand by their earlier decision not to march on Saturday.

Following the decision of the Mardi Gras Board to disinvite the NSW police from marching, the AFP chose to also withdraw from the event.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but we acknowledge how some in the community are feeling about the blue uniform.

“We must always remember that this is an event for, and about LGBTQI+ communities, and those people who love and support them.

“While the AFP feels a deep connection and service to LGBTQI+ community, we understand their hurt because of a number of recent events.”

A spokesperson for the AFP said the organisation hoped to rejoin ther parade in 2025 and wished everyone a Happy Mardi Gras for Saturday night.

“Most importantly, we hope all participants have a great time on Saturday and enjoy what is truly an amazing and inspiring event.”

