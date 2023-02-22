Agenda-driven vandals deface WorldPride mural

Agenda-driven vandals last night defaced a mural installed for WorldPride in Sydney. The YCK Laneways mural depicts a gay bear with a teddy bear head.

A group of local shops commissioned the YCK Laneways mural to promote local business during WorldPride.

However, the mural attracted controversy from agenda-driven bigots promoting the ‘grooming’ narrative.

Comments on the YCK Laneways Instagram page raged against the artwork, attempting to portray it as pornographic.

Get this off our streets

“Get this off our streets. This has nothing to do with diversity. It’s just trying to sexualise kids younger. And make this more acceptable. Which it is not. What a disgrace.”

The YCL Laneways mural is, in truth, less explicit than numerous lingerie ads or pop music promotions on open display in Sydney.

BUT, the YCK Laneway mural is overtly queer.

That makes it the target of bigots determined to drive queer people from public space.

After losing their battle against gay law reform in most western democracies, bigots have turned winding back progress by stealth.

Trolls swarm social media screaming ‘grooming’ and ‘pedophilia’ on anything that catches their eye.

“This is pure filth!” screamed one Instagram commenter about an image no more explicit than one of those plastic aprons with a painted-on bikini-clad body that dads wear to family BBQs.

Another commenter’s account was private with only a profile image of a model-like young woman visible. (Is there a Yeah, right! emoji?)

“Nothing to do with pride month and everything to do with grooming. I wonder how many pedophiles work within YCK Laneways to have this agreed upon. And the fact that city of Sydney council have done nothing about it speaks volume.”

