After vandals tore down Pride sign, locals step in to replace it

Locals have responded after bigots destroyed a suburban rainbow “Pride” sign by replacing it with rainbow balloons instead.

Camden Council in south-west Sydney put up the large five letter sign on the corner of Argyle and John Streets in their suburb of Camden at the start of June for Pride Month.

The council regularly put up displays on the spot to celebrate various events and occasions.

But a week ago, only a few letters remained after homophobic vandals destroyed the installation.

Camden Council said it was “deeply saddened” by the act and appealed for witnesses but confirmed they wouldn’t replace it.

“As we are nearing the end of the month of June, Council has decided not to replace the sign,” a Camden Council spokesperson said.

“These displays are a fun way to support our community and promote what’s happening in Camden and around the world for our residents to enjoy, not to disrespect.”

But locals decided to replace it anyway. Photos show a row of rainbow balloons tied to the fence in the spot of the original sign.

The photos of two Sydney residents standing next to the new display were put up online with the caption, “Stand Proud Camden.”

Camden Council said the organisation was “deeply disappointed” to see vandals destroy the original sign.

“We are certain the vandalism reflects the views of a minority within the community,” the spokesperson said.

“Because we know the vast majority of our residents are supportive, positive and respectful.”

