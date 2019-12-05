After Tim & Rod’s win, now Dan in Aussie Bake Off Final

After Tim and Rod’s win on The Amazing Race Australia earlier in the week, tonight Brisbane boy Daniel Pasquali fronts up for the final of The Great Aussie Bake Off.

Daniel is no stranger to us at QNews.com.au after appearing as the cover model of QN Magazine back in March.

The Brisbane research scientist proves to be a formidable baker. He put his prowess down to time spent in the kitchen with his mum and Nonna in Italy as a youngster.

“When I was 13, I always wanted to help mum and Nonna in the kitchen.

“They taught me how to make risotto, lasagne, ravioli and many other Italian dishes.

“I learnt from the best!”

Dan’s Great Aussie Bake Off birthday cake

Our boy ‘sweats like a donkey’

The Great Aussie Bake Off – Mwah!

Dan proved an audience favourite throughout the run of the show. In fact viewer comments all express a common sentiment that the contestants are their favourites from any television cooking show.

Carolyn McManus’s comment is typical.

“It’s a shame they can’t all win. I love this show, they help each other and there’s no nastiness.”

The Great Aussie Bake Off final in on Lifestyle tonight.

Bake up a storm Dan and sweat as much as you like.

