After ‘gayest ever’ World Cup, AFL players call out homophobia

Four Corners will ask why no gay AFL players have come out, as players blow the whistle on anti-gay attitudes in the sport.

This month, the FIFA Women’s World Cup has gripped Australia. Pundits have joyously described it as the “gayest” iteration of the soccer tournament ever.

There are around 100 openly queer players and coaches across the 32 teams, according to reports.

And it’s understood Australia’s national team the Matildas have the most of all. More than half of the Aussie squad of 23 are queer, including superstar captain Sam Kerr.

At the weekend, photos of Sam Kerr and her girlfriend Kristie Mewis’ post-match kiss went viral.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis celebrated Australia’s win with a kiss 🥰 pic.twitter.com/33EYch19HM — espnW (@espnW) August 12, 2023

But on Monday (August 21), ABC’s Four Corners program will swing the spotlight onto the AFL.

The men’s sporting code is the only major code in the world without any openly gay elite male players, the ABC reports.

On Monday night, current and former AFL players will claim anti-gay bigotry sadly persists in their sport.

Four Corners reporter Louise Milligan will ask why, a decade after the league’s governing body signed a pledge to tackle that exact issue.

These players will tell the ABC program they want to see major change in the sport. They plead for the league to foster a more welcoming and safe atmosphere for gay players.

AFL boss says gay players are out to teammates

Speaking in April, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan acknowledged numerous AFLW players are openly gay. But no current male players have come out.

“The first thing I’d say is, I am very comfortable there are gay male players and I am very comfortable [in saying] they are known to their teammates,” Gillon McLachlan said at the time.

“What they are choosing is to not be the first person.

“The female cohort [in the AFLW] came out at once, they had safety in numbers. There was no first.

“So the pressure and the weight on that person being the first AFL player who comes out and plays as an out gay man … that weight, frankly I can understand why they would choose not to have to carry that burden around forever.

“And I don’t think they need to, and I think people should live their lives how they want to live (them).”

